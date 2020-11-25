Snowtown USA 2021 canceled due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another Watertown tradition has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snowtown USA has canceled all events for 2021.
The committee called the decision disappointing, but necessary to keep the community safe.
Snowtown USA has become a North Country tradition, with hundreds of community members participating in a wide range of winter events and activities that center around the celebration of snow.
The Snowtown USA committee said it is looking forward to Snowtown 2022.
