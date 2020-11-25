Tri-county region reports 68 new COVID cases, 18 hospitalizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported the number of COVID-19 cases climbed by 68 Wednesday. There are now 18 people hospitalized in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County
There were 31 new cases to report in Jefferson County Wednesday.
Two people are hospitalized; 190 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,041 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 669 positive cases
The county says 475 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19 to date.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced Wednesday that there were 4 new cases of coronavirus to report.
The county has had a total of 309 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 112 cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Wednesday that 4 people are hospitalized and 70 are in isolation.
Another 504 people are under quarantine.
To date, Lewis County has reported 4 COVID deaths.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 794.
Officials said 144 cases are active and 12 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 641 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 9 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
