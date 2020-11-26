Attendees of St. Peter’s church service in Lowville last Sunday quarantined after positive test

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Everyone who attended the 11 a.m. mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Shady Avenue last Sunday are now in quarantine due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.
In a message posted to the church’s website, an asymptomatic person who attended the service tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the message, the church did take down names and phone numbers of everyone in attendance to make the contact tracing process easier.
“Precautions were taken at Mass with masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer. The risk remains very low but it still means lives are going to be disrupted for the next two weeks for a number of us,” said Father James W Seymour.
Both Father Seymour and Father Jude C. Nnadibuagha are in quarantine.
The message did not specify how many people were in attendance.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.