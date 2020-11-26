Croghan residents, parents form committee to upgrade community playground

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Croghan playground needs the community’s help to get what many say are much needed upgrades.
Village leaders say it’s been several years since the playground at the Croghan recreation park has had any improvements.
A group, called the Croghan Community Park Committee, formed to help make those improvements.
It’s made up of parents and concerned citizens who are trying to raise funds to get a new park put in the old one’s place.
The goal is to raise $13,000 for the first phase of construction, so kids from all over the north country can get outside, have fun, and be safe.
“Our children need a place to go, they need things to do, and not just our village people, all children need a place to be able to feel safe and get that extra energy out that they need,” Croghan Village Trustee Linda Nortz said.
If enough money is raised, renovations could start as soon as this summer.
The village has a locked drop off box at the village office on Park Drive. Donations can be made out to the Croghan Recreation Park Committee.
Those wishing to donate can also call the village office at 315-346-1979 and leave a message.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.