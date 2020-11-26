A drizzly couple of days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It looks as if it will be a drizzly Thanksgiving.
Rain will be off and on for most of the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s, which is a little on the warm side for this time of year,
There will be patchy drizzle for Black Friday, too. Highs will be a more seasonable 48 degrees.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation Saturday morning. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.
It will be in the upper 40s and mostly sunny on Sunday.
It will be around 50 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a chance of afternoon rain on Monday and rain is likely on Tuesday.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
