Governor Cuomo reacts to Supreme Court house of worship ruling: “It has no practical effect right now”

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo has responded to Wednesday night’s Supreme Court decision to block his imposed limitations on religious gatherings in micro-cluster areas.
By a vote of five to four, the high court granted requests by the Catholic diocese and synagogues in New York to lift the state’s attendance limits imposed by Cuomo, ruling the limits were unconstitutional.
President Donald Trump’s newest appointee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, provided the deciding vote.
Cuomo said the case was moot, but the Supreme Court wanted to make a statement to prove it is a different court than it was before, with a new majority. He said the ruling has no practical effect right now.
“The judicial determination on the court is not final. It goes to the appeals court now. There will be no effect one way or the other, because the issue is just not decided,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo added the ruling did not mention the overall limits for gathering sizes in cluster areas, which religious gatherings would fall under.
