Jefferson County organizations help to put food on the table this Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thanksgiving in the north country looked and felt different this year.
Even though 2020 has been difficult for many, a couple of Jefferson County organizations were determined to put food on the table.
Cars and people lined up for pre-packaged meals at the Salvation Army in Watertown. The Salvation army typically turns its gymnasium into a dining room to feed the needy, but COVID-19 restrictions made that impossible this year.
Major Karen Smullen said she missed the social aspect of previous years.
“I miss sitting with the children. People would come in with their children. I would walk around and visit different families and ask the children what they want from Santa this year. I would see what they liked of the meal and what they didn’t like,” Major Smullen said.
The feeling was mutual at the Carthage Elk’s Lodge. Its annual community Thanksgiving dinner was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Lodge Elk’s Exalted Ruler Elizabeth Gamble said there was something missing this year.
“The camaraderie. I mean, we have Thanksgiving dinner here and we’re serving. There might be a break when you can go sit with family. It’s a community effort, and it’s just kind of sad,” said Gamble.
For Major Smullen, serving on Thanksgiving is more than just giving back.
“This place is my family today,” Major Smullen said. “My family is in Pennsylvania, I can’t go. But this is my family today, so I don’t have to be alone.”
Major Smullen believes we’ll be back to a normal Thanksgiving next year.
