Knights of Columbus in Ogdensburg continues tradition with turkey dinners to go

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A turkey day tradition in Ogdensburg continued this year, even with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
A Thanksgiving dinner at the Knights of Columbus in Ogdensburg is something many city residents look forward to.
The event has taken place for more than 30 years, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the club had to make some changes.
Longtime Thanksgiving Day planner Bill Taylor said the pandemic wasn’t going to stop them.
“We weren’t going to cancel, no matter what,” Taylor said. “We were going to find a way even if we had to take them all and drop them off at their front doors. We were going to have Thanksgiving this year. People need it as every knows. The need is out there and we are going to do it.”
The day started with deliveries all across the area. Taylor said the deliveries mostly go to elderly communities and to other people who can’t make it to the club.
Then, members continue to fill turkey dinner orders for patrons who stop by. Many carried multiple dinners home to share with family and friends.
People waiting in line said they were grateful the Knights of Columbus could still provide this Thanksgiving.
“I’d like to thank the Knights of Columbus for providing these meals that they’ve been doing for quite a few years,” said Dan Pearson.
Kimberly Davis added, “I think that they love what they’re doing, and they like to help people. So, I think that’s a big part of it. They’re just happy to help.”
Taylor said the volunteers are happy to help, and the event wouldn’t be possible without all of their hard work.
“They have been here for at least three days working on this with me,” Taylor said. “I appreciate everything they’ve done and I appreciate the community. I think people are enjoying it. I’ve been getting a lot of nice letters that I will be sharing with these guys later.”
Taylor said he planned on giving out nearly 500 meals to make sure anyone who wanted a turkey dinner could enjoy one this Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.