Local COVID-19 cases continue to increase

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area continues to rise.
Jefferson County
On Thursday, Jefferson County reported 16 new cases, bringing the total for the pandemic to 685.
The number of people in hospitals because of the disease rose from two to three and the number of people in precautionary quarantine rose by 30 to 750.
Some of the numbers are down, though.
People under mandatory isolation decreased by seven to 183, people under mandatory quarantine went down by 19 to 1,022, and the number of people who recovered increased by 22 to 497.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Lewis County
Lewis County has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 312.
There are currently 4 hospitalizations, and 64 people are under isolation.
Another 462 people are in under quarantine.
There are now 113 cases connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
Four people in the county have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.