Local leaders concerned big sales and big businesses will draw large crowds on Black Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With Black Friday just one day away, one Jefferson County official wants big stores to play by state rules.
Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott Gray said he’s concerned large chains could draw large crowds.
New York COVID-19 retail guidance limits stores to half capacity, and that’s where Gray wants them to keep it.
Black Friday deals typically draw big groups of people, but Gray said this year, stores should be thinking of ways to change that.
“This is not the year to do that. Be more creative in your sales. Stretch it out a little more. Give people an opportunity for the sale event. Don’t make it from 8 to 12 on Friday, a select item on sale,” Gray said.
Salmon Run Mall will not be open on Thanksgiving night like in years past.
National chains like Walmart and Target made the same call over the summer.
