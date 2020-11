NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arrangements for Marvin A. “Mo-Jo” Jones, a resident of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Jones passed away on Thanksgiving Day at the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburg. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Marvin A. Jones.