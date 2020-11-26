Small businesses band together for “Vintage Shop Hop” to promote shopping local

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - With Black Friday on the horizon, local businesses are hoping shoppers will come to them rather than the big box retailers.
Ten local vintage-themed businesses are banding together for a “Vintage Shop Hop” this weekend.
Friday, November 27 through Sunday, November 29, the businesses will be offering special deals and goodies to customers shopping local.
Organizers said it’s important to keep money in the community, and support the businesses that have struggled through the pandemic.
According to organizers, the participating shops are all over the area.
“You can get in your car and decide what you want to do. You can lay out your road map, do whatever you want. You’re going to hop, hop, hop, to all the shops,” said organizer Jen Baker.
“We’re just trying to focus on all the small businesses in the area,” organizer Cheryl Burns Stephens said. “We’re trying to focus on shopping local, because certainly after the pandemic, a lot of people are having difficulty recovering.”
Participating shops include:
- Simmons Farm, Copenhagen
- Warehouse 465, Watertown
- Eclectic Boutique, Carthage
- The Barn Door, Natural Bridge
- Adirondack Outpost, Harrisville
- Junk in the Trunk, Sackets Harbor
- Soul Sisters, Adams
- Court Street Antiques, Watertown
- Paddock Arcade Antiques, Watertown
