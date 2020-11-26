State may make voting by mail permanent & faster

absentee ballots (Source: MGN)
By Associated Press | November 26, 2020 at 6:57 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:57 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York may permanently expand voting by mail while also trying to speed up its molasses-slow process for counting absentee ballots.

A proposed constitutional amendment would do away with the rule limiting absentee voting to people who are ill, have a physical disability, or will be out-of-town on Election Day.

The proposal cleared one round of legislative approval in 2019.

Senate Elections Committee Chairman Zellnor Myrie said he is optimistic it will pass a second required round as soon as January, which would clear the way for the amendment to be put before voters in a referendum as soon as next fall.

