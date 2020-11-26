Stewart’s Shops launches annual Holiday Match

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nonprofit organizations that help children need help more than ever this year.
Stewart’s Shops’ Erica Komoroske says many nonprofits haven’t been able to hold fundraisers because of the pandemic. That’s where the Stewart’s Holiday Match comes in.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Stewart’s matches all customer donations made in Stewart’s Shops from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day.
Nonprofits can apply for funds through January 31 at stewartsshops.com/holiday-match. That’s also where you can find more information.
The program has raised over $30 million for children’s charities over the past 34 years.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.