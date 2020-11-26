What is seasonal affective disorder? A local psychologist explains what it is and how to avoid it

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’ve been feeling a little down lately, know that you’re not alone. According to a Watertown psychologist, it’s normal this time of year.
Thomas Knudsen is a clinical psychologist. He said seasonal affective disorder is common in the winter.
According to Knudsen, seasonal affective disorder is a mood disorder associated with the seasons of the year. But this year, cases have been on the rise because of the pandemic.
“Our referrals have been much greater this year, not only because of the pandemic, but they typically increase by about 20-percent in the winter time,” said Knudsen.
Knudsen said the best ways to avoid seasonal affective disorder are to keep a consistent sleep cycle, get as much sunlight as possible, and avoid looking at electronics before bed.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.