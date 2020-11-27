Athlete of the Week: Anna Spaulding

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a tennis player from Copenhagen, who has been part of the varsity tennis team for 5 years as a player, and before that, as a manager.
Last season as a doubles player, Anna Spaulding won a Frontier League title along with her older sister, Emma.
Anna also plays singles and is a two-time all-star.
In the classroom, she holds a 95.5 grade point average, is third in her class, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Anna Spaulding is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 27, 2020.
You can hear from her and see her in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.