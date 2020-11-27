Both Gouverneur and Canton schools to reopen Monday for in-person learning

GOUVENEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Both Gouverneur and Canton Central School Districts will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, November 30.
In a message posted on Gouverneur Central School District’s Facebook page, schools will be open following the hybrid model.
The district added, “There is very compelling evidence that schools are not the sources of spread because everyone is masked, we remain social distanced, and we have people take breaks to wash hands.”
The school announced they would be closing on October 28 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Canton Central School students in grades 5 through 12 will also be reopening for in-person instruction.
In a message shared to Facebook, the district said test results indicated there was not a positive exposure at Canton Central School, and grades 5 through 12 will resume their normal Brown or Gold schedule on Monday, November 30.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.