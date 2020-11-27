Bright Beginnings preschool student tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A student at a preschool operated by The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19.
Arc officials announced Friday that their Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center will move to remote learning next week.
There will be no face-to-face instruction or care until December 7.
Teachers will contact each family on Monday, November 30 to discuss details.
The break in in-person learning will allow time for a deep cleaning of the school.
