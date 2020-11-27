Helen L. Alverson, 88, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Helen L. Alverson, age 88 of Lisbon, NY passed away on Tuesday (November 24, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring at her home.
Surviving are two sons John Rumble Jr. of Ogdensburg, Blaine (Elaina) Rumble of Lisbon; two daughters Evelynn (Wade) Wood of Lisbon and Lenore Rumble of Lisbon; grandchildren DJ Demers, Emily Strahley, Benjamin Rumble, Leslie Bray, Derek Claxton, Stefanie Sovie, Michael Besaw and Daniel Besaw; great-grandchildren Evan Sovie, Gibson Strahley, Troy & Cory Bray, and Gabrielle, Lucy, Fern and Rachel Besaw; and two step-sons William Alverson & John Alverson of Elbridge, NY.
Her husband G Carl Alverson in 2011; a brother Michael Leonard; a sister Patricia Valois and a step-daughter Jean Kelly predeceased her.
Helen was born on September 29, 1932 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Michael & Alyce (Downey) Leonard. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and later married John “Benny” Rumble Sr., on September 15, 1952 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. That marriage later ended, and she was later married to Dr. G Carl Alverson on January 20, 1982.
She began her career working in a “Finer Ladies Apparel Shop until she was married and she then went to work at NY Telephone as an operator. Helen later went to work at Hepburn Hospital as a switch board operator and later in the admitting office until her retirement in 1982.
Helen was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and Notre Dame Church. She enjoyed sewing, selling Sara Coventry Jewelry, boating, playing scrabble, playing cards with friends, making uniforms for the Ogdensburg Chaparral marching band, and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
