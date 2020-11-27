Monica Fitzsimmons, 78, of Webster and Syracuse

Monica married Thomas Christopher Fitzsimmons May 23, 1964, in Syracuse, NY before settling in Rochester. Monica is survived by her husband, “Chris”, daughter Suzanne Fitzsimmons of Rochester, NY, two sons Matthew (Anna) of Rochester, NY, Robert (Lisa) of Kinderhook, NY and three grandchildren Alexander, Nora and Kasey. In addition she is survived by two sisters Margaret DeLany, MaryAnne DeLany Hesters, and two brothers Frederick DeLany and George DeLany. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel DeLany.