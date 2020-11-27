More than 70 Christmas trees up for grabs during North Country Festival of Trees auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The former Convergys building in Watertown has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland.
The North Country Festival of Trees is underway, and more than 70 trees are up for auction.
The auction is virtual this year due to COVID-19.
Each tree has a specific QR code that will take you online, where you can place a bid or buy your favorite trees.
All of the proceeds will support Samaritan Medical Center and the Watertown Family YMCA.
Organizers said planning the event this year was hard work but they feel the result is something everyone will enjoy.
“I think as people come through the event, they’ll go home and go, ‘they did it right.’ We did it right, and everyone can still enjoy the trees as they always do, but still maintain social distancing and still maintain everything we need to do to keep everyone safe,” said Watertown Family YMCA Chief Program Officer, Steve Rowell.
Rowell said the auction for most of the trees will run until December 5, but there will be a live showcase and auction for ten selected trees taking place on your North Country Fox on Friday, December 4 at 7 p.m.
