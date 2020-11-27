NCPPC’s ‘December to Remember’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council wants to make this “A December to Remember.”
NCPPC’s Allison Roselle talked about two upcoming events during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
You can see that interview in the video above.
There will be a two-day online designer purse auction from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 and Thursday, December 10.
It will air live on NCPPC’s Facebook page.
Some of the purses are stuffed like gift baskets.
And Saturday, November 28 is Swag Bag Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Garland City Beer Works.
Swag bags are $30 and $70.
You can buy them online at ncppc.org/donate.
You can pick them up at Garland City or at any NCPPC location
Call 315-788-8533 with any questions.
