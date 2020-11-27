Officials say overnight Cape Vincent house fire may be suspicious, neighbors react

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Cape Vincent home was destroyed during an overnight fire on Thursday, but it’s not the first time a fire has been reported there.
Officials were called to the address last month, prompting officials to call the blaze suspicious.
Fire crews were called to the abandoned home on County Road 6 just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night. But once crews arrived, the damage was already done.
Neighbor David Bailey remembered thinking it was odd that a fire struck the home twice in the span of a month.
“I went over and looked, and somebody had put something burning in the corner of the two trailers. But the two trailers are metal so it just scorched the metal,” Bailey said. “I think it’s arson, because it’s the second time in what? One month? To me, it’s obvious somebody was trying to burn it down. But we don’t have things like that happen around here.”
Two other neighbors, who wished to remain anonymous, said they’re confident the fire was set intentionally. They said they think it’s the same person who set the fire a month ago.
But officials say they haven’t reached any definitive conclusions just yet.
“We’re still investigating along with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Cause and Origin Team to determine the cause of the fire,” said State Trooper Jack Keller.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call State Police at 315-366-6000.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.