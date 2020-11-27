Panic buying is not necessary, TOPS representative says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Panic shopping was all the rage when the pandemic first started. But now, TOPS Friendly Markets said buying in bulk isn’t necessary.
A public relations representative from TOPS Friendly Markets said they haven’t seen people panic buying, despite the increase in coronavirus cases.
But they are keeping an eye on the items that did sell out quickly in March.
“I don’t think there’s a need to have a panic mode,” said spokesperson Kathy Sautter. “Luckily, as I mentioned, we do have great resources with our various vendors. Perhaps you can’t find a name brand item on the shelf that you’re used to, but because of that great network we have established, you might find a non-name brand item of paper towels or toilet paper on the shelves.”
Sautter said certain items, like large packages of toilet paper and paper towels do have limitations.
