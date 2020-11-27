Paul F. Mossow, 79, of Chase Mills

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonnie; his children, Kathy Lewey of Norfolk; Preston Mossow of Chase Mills; and Stuart Mossow of Chase Mills; his grandchildren, Kristie Paro of Norfolk; Anthony Mossow of Norwood; and Alexis Mossow of Raymondville; his brother-in-law, Lindsey Gladding of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.