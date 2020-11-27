Paul F. Mossow, 79, of Chase Mills

CHASE MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul F. Mossow, 79, a longtime resident of Dishaw Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 26, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse after a lengthy illness.
Paul was born on September 27, 1941 in Waddington, the son of the late William and Ethel L. Mossow. On August 12, 1961, he married Bonnie J. Riley at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brasher Falls, with Rev. Hanna, officiating.
Paul worked for Scott Ford in Potsdam for many years as an autobody technician, retiring as a manager. He enjoyed maintaining his lawns on his John Deere, hunting, fishing, stock car racing, and watching Western television shows. He had a great love for horses and enjoyed watching horse pulls and horse races.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonnie; his children, Kathy Lewey of Norfolk; Preston Mossow of Chase Mills; and Stuart Mossow of Chase Mills; his grandchildren, Kristie Paro of Norfolk; Anthony Mossow of Norwood; and Alexis Mossow of Raymondville; his brother-in-law, Lindsey Gladding of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, June Gladding, Iona Rose, and Beatrice Jacob; and his brothers, Stephen and Gerald Mossow.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Monday 3-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 2:00 PM at the Church of the Visitation, Norfolk. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville. All services will be attendance controlled, face coverings and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the American Heart Association.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
