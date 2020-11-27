Scattered showers & patchy drizzle

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a kind-of-gloomy Black Friday.
We’ll have scattered showers and patchy drizzle off and on all day. Highs will be in the mid-40s, pretty much where temperatures started early Friday.
Showers and drizzle continue overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
It will be breezy Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with a bit of a rollercoaster ride in temperatures. It will be in the low 40s Saturday, the mid-40s Sunday, and the low 50s on Monday.
As far as precipitation, there’s a 50 percent chance of showers on Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy on Sunday, and rain is likely on Monday.
There’s a chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be around 50 on Tuesday and in the mid-30s on Wednesday and Thursday.
