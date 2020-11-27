Shoppers enjoy a more laid back Black Friday at Salmon Run Mall

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Black Friday has always been the biggest shopping day of the year, with many people waiting in long lines and sometimes even overnight to try and grab the best deals.
And this Black Friday, Salmon Run Mall in the town of Watertown was no exception.
Even in an age of increased online shopping, the mall was busy as people search for the best deals. However, there weren’t long, pushy lines, or people fighting over that last item on the shelf.
That’s something Pam Shelmidine, co-owner of North Country Curiosities, said she was happy to see.
“It is nice to be able to have a leisurely shopping experience instead of a crazy-haired shopping experience,” Shelmidine said.
This is due in large part to the pandemic, as shops continue to limit the number of customers in stores to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
As store owners compete with popular online shopping this year, people at the mall said it’s great to get out and shop with family and friends.
“It’s awesome. Just to have the chance to come outside and enjoy this beautiful weather, because it’s not that cold and there’s no snow so far, so that’s great,” said shopper Walter Chunga.
Another shopper, Patrina Conormon said, “I miss it. I just miss coming out and being around people. You are cooped up in the house all the time and I’d rather look at the stuff and see it firsthand rather than buy it online.”
Shelmidine said a small local business like hers needed a day like this.
“It’s wonderful to see the people,” Shelmidine said. “I miss seeing smiles, but you can still smile with your eyes, so that’s been great. We’ve had a decent turnout so far. We’re so happy with what we’re seeing.”
Salmon Run Mall is open until 10 p.m. Friday, and many retailers are offering Black Friday deals through the weekend.
