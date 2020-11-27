Timothy J. Staie, 63, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy J. Staie, age 63, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on November 25, 2020 At Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Timothy is survived by his daughter, Tara Cunningham and her husband Brian of New Jersey, a son Tim Staie, of Ogdensburg, NY, two step children; Stacey Huth of Camillus, NY, and Sarah Wert of Ogdensburg, NY, two sisters; Peggy Mitchell of Norfolk, NY, and Jeanne Intorcia, of Natural Bridge, NY, a brother, Joseph Staie of Lafargeville, NY, and Fred Staie of Copenhagen, NY, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by Robert and Judy Harper of Sarasota, FL, and their children Renee, Jason, and Robert. He is predeceased by a sister Sharon Ward.
Timothy was born on September 22, 1957, in Carthage, NY, the son of Joseph and Donna LaRoux and was raised by Robert and Judy Harper. He attended Norwood Norfolk Central School. He married Kimberly Koch on March 13, 1997 in Sarasota, FL. He first went to work for Grand Union and later retired from P&C where he was a meat cutter.
Timothy enjoyed building, hunting, and being outdoors. Online condolences may be made to www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
