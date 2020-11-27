Town of Cape Vincent home destroyed by fire late Thursday night

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A home in the Town of Cape Vincent was destroyed by fire Thursday night.
Just before 11 PM, fire crews responded to the scene at 29019 County Road 6 at the corner of Humphrey Road.
Emergency responders were answering to calls of flames showing and were warned that there was a possible arson attempt at the address in the past.
Neighbors on scene told 7 News they heard a loud bang, and when they went to look, the home was engulfed in flames.
Neighbors also say the home had been abandoned for about two years and that a fire was previously started at the home mid-October.
Those same neighbors believe the arsonist returned and “this time, they succeeded”.
The flames were extinguished quickly, however, the house received extensive fire damage. Much of the home could be seen through as walls were knocked down. What remained suffered heavy visible fire damage.
Crews worked late into the night investigating.
Officials on scene were unable to comment as they expected a lengthy investigation due to extensive damage to the home.
Cape Vincent, Clayton, and Three Mile Bay fire departments were on scene as well as New York State Police and National Grid.
