Tri-county region reports 49 new COVID cases Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported the number of COVID-19 cases climbed by 49 Friday.
Jefferson County
There were 16 new cases to report in Jefferson County Friday.
Four people are hospitalized; 174 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,128 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 701 positive cases
The county says 521 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19 to date.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced Friday that there were 8 new cases of coronavirus to report Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 320 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 114 cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 4 people are hospitalized and 67 are in isolation.
Another 337 people are under quarantine.
To date, Lewis County has reported 4 COVID deaths.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 54 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past two days.
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thanksgiving Day, and 25 new cases were reported Friday.
That brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 848.
To date, 9 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.