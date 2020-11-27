Tyler D. Brooks, 26, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Tyler D. Brooks, age 26 of Massena will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday (December 1, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be private. Burial will follow the service at the Ingham Cemetery in Brier Hill.
Surviving are his parents Christopher Brooks and Nicole (Brian) Plourde of Massena; grandfather Edward Brooks of Massena; siblings Brian & Ethan Plourde and Kristopher, Brian and Hanna Brooks all of Massena; along with several aunts, uncles & cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandmother Verah Brooks in 2016.
Tyler was born on Sept 3, 1994 in Burlington, VT, a son of Christopher Brooks and Nicole Butler. He graduated from Massena High School. Tyler was employed at the Tobacco Factory, Sunoco, Sherman Williams, Burger King and most recently with his grandfather mowing lawns and snow removal.
He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ingham Cemetery Association. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
