Waddington mayor honors 82 year old with his own day

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - You know you’ve made a difference in your community when the mayor proclaims a day in your honor.
Earlier this week, it was Lyle Lakins Day.
Lyle Lakins Day will held on Lyle’s birthday, November 24, every year.
The 82 year old is considered the ambassador of Waddington. For decades he’s cheered on local athletes, and has helped set up and promote events like concerts and fishing tournaments.
Mayor Michael Zagrobelny said Lyle is pure of heart, wishes the best for others, and makes Waddington a better place.
Congratulations, Lyle!
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.