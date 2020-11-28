54 new COVID-19 cases reported in the tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, positive COVID-19 cases are up by 16. That brings the total in the county to 864.
Nine people are hospitalized.
The rest of the county’s metrics will be updated on Monday.
Lewis County sees 5 new positive COVID-19 cases, making a total of 325 in the county. The results of 7 tests are pending.
66 of those cases are active, 255 individuals have recovered and 4 have passed from the virus.
5 people are hospitalized.
Right now, 316 people are under quarantine with another 66 in isolation.
Jefferson County reported 33 new cases Saturday, their total rises to 734.
Of those 734 positive COVID-19 cases, 195 are active, 537 have recovered and 2 died in connection to the virus. Six are currently hospitalized.
In Jefferson County, there are 1,213 in mandatory quarantine with another 811 in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 772 of those travelled domestically, 39 traveled internationally.
Another 189 are in mandatory isolation.
To sum it up, nearly 2,600 people in Jefferson and Lewis counties are being asked to stay home. This data from St. Lawrence County will update on Monday.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
