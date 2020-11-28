Ogdensburg nursing home resident dies, may be linked to COVID-19

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 died Thursday at United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care.
Nursing home administrator Timothy Parsons said the resident had previously been diagnosed with a terminal illness, but COVID-19 cannot be ruled out as a cause.
A COVID-19 outbreak was first identified at the nursing home on Sunday (Nov. 22).
Testing has now been completed on nearly all residents and staff and a second round of testing has started.
So far, 32 residents and 28 staff have tested positive for the disease.
No one has needed hospitalization.
All residents testing positive are now housed in two separate areas of the nursing home away from other patients. Staff in those areas are working only with those patients and not others at the nursing home.
Staff members who tested positive are isolating at home.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.