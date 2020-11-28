Rutland home fully engulfed in flames

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a fully-involved structure fire late Saturday night in Rutland on State Route 126.
The call came in for crews to respond to 26901 State Route 126 just before 10 PM.
Rutland, Copenhagen, Town of Watertown, West Carthage, Carthage, Felts Mills and Rodman fire departments were all called in. All available tankers were requested as well.
Crews arrived to the house as the structure was engulfed in flames.
Just an hour later, the majority of the fire had been put out. By midnight, crews were looking to identify hot spots.
Officials on scene say the fire started on the left side of the house, but quickly spread.
“The fire spread quickly. Just basically the winds pushing it from one end of the house down to the other end of the house. We were able to stop it just shy of the garage,” said Rutland Assistant Fire Chief John Williams, who was on scene.
“We had a good response, of all the volunteers, of all the mutual aid, a good water supply. The fire just moved a whole lot faster than we could, you know, put it out.”
Williams tells us the owners were not home at the time.
State Route 126 remained closed to traffic into the night as crews worked.
The house has been destroyed. The majority of the damage due to the fire itself as pieces of the house were falling off and charred down to nothing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
