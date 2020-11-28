Shooting investigation in Jefferson County, victim flown to Syracuse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday morning.
In a press release, Sgt. Victor Rodriguez II reports that deputies were called to the Circle K on Bridge Street in West Carthage at 2:44 a.m. to help a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was flown to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He’s being treated for life threatening injuries.
The police investigation has revealed the shooting itself happened elsewhere in Jefferson County. Saturday morning, deputies had cordoned off a home on Main Street in nearby Felts Mills. Sgt. Rodriguez tells 7 News that scene is linked to the investigation.
Officials say the public is not in danger and the investigation will continue.
