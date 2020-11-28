Small business owners encourage you to shop local this year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Small Business Saturday did have an emphasis on the small this year.
Usually the Paddock Arcade in Watertown is packed with vendors, shoppers, and gifts.
This year, not so much.
To adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, local businesses kept to their own shops.
Owners of Paddock Art and Antiques say even though the foot traffic is less this year, they’re still really pleased to have shoppers coming through and being cleanly and respectful.
They say coming out to Small Business Saturday is better for shoppers in regard to cleanliness and for finding unique gifts.
“But we’re very excited anyways, it’s the Christmas season. We want to have everybody come out and enjoy their shopping experience. We feel that because we’re a smaller venue, we might not have the problems that the larger stores have with too many people and too many germs, and that sort of thing,” said Cathie Ellsworth, Paddock Art & Antiques co-owner.
“What’s really nice, is you can come to these small businesses and find unique gifts for Christmas and stuff, so you’re not buying the reproduction that’s been made 100-200 times and everybody gets the same thing,” said shopper Beth O’Meara.
Local business owners say Small Business Saturday is more important this year than ever before as they are still recovering from the shutdown and lost revenue.
Shoppers say you should support small businesses every day this holiday season, not just this Saturday.
