Some sun on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will slowly start to clear out overnight and on Sunday. This will lead to dry and party to mostly sunny conditions during the day Sunday.
Clouds will slowly increase as we head into Monday ahead of a low pressure system that will move in. Rain will slowly become widespread Monday and will remain in the forecast into Tuesday.
As colder air moves in late Tuesday rain showers will transition to snow showers by Wednesday morning. Snow showers will remain in the forecast until Saturday.
At this time it is too soon to know how much snow we see, but the higher elevations like the Tug Hill and Adirondacks have the best chance of seeing accumulation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.