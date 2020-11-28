Walking under the Winter Wonderlights at Zoo New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zoo New York’s first annual Winter Wonderlights was a winter wonder-delight and kicked off Saturday.
The zoo will be decked out in Christmas lights and inflatables for the remainder of the holiday season.
Every Thursday through Saturday through January 2md, guests can check out the animals under the holiday lights.
Zoo New York officials say they wanted to give people in the north country an opportunity to enjoy a safe Christmas light walk through experience this holiday season.
“I think it is a great opportunity to get outside, enjoy our north country weather, don’t hide from it, be together, and not be confined in a vehicle or looking at a computer screen or something,” said Zoo New York Executive Director Larry Sorel.
Sorel says admission to the event is $5 and children 3 and under get in for free.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.