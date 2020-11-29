COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, there are 24 new positive COVID-19 cases. Positive, bringing the total in the county to 888.
10 people are currently hospitalized.
The rest of the county’s metrics will be released Monday.
Lewis County was 4 new positive cases, making a total of 329 in the county. The results of 9 tests are pending.
Out of the 329, 59 cases are active, 266 have recovered and 4 have died due to the virus.
5 people are hospitalized.
There are 315 people in quarantine and 59 in isolation.
As of 4:30 PM, Jefferson County Public Health has yet to release their county’s data. We will update this story as we learn more.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
