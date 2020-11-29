Cuomo updates New York as state positivity rate climbs above 4%

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo took a moment Sunday to update New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the pandemic.
Governor Cuomo says the statewide positivity rate is currently 4.27%. The positive testing rate in the state’s focus zones is 5.83%; everywhere else it is 3.75%.
New York saw 55 COVID-19 deaths Saturday. The state’s total since the pandemic began is now 26,690.
157,320 COVID-19 tests were administered statewide Saturday with 6,723 of those testing positive.
There are currently 3,372 hospitalizations in the state. 667 of those individuals are in the ICU, 326 with intubation.
“If you look at New York relative only to New York, you see the numbers going up — not as fast as in other states, but the numbers are going up. It’s nice that we’re doing better in a national and global context, but it’s irrelevant to one extent because we have to deal with the issues that we have here in New York relative to New York,” Governor Cuomo said.
“I expect you’re going to see the rate going up through the holiday season. This is a new phase for COVID — call it the winter phase or the holiday phase or the surge upon surge phase — and we are spending this weekend talking to health officials and local governments about the plan for that next phase. We’ll be speaking to that tomorrow and this week with more details. In the meantime, everyone needs to stay vigilant: wear your mask, wash your hands, maintain social distance, and above all stay New York Tough.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.