David A. McIntosh, 72, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - David A. McIntosh, age 72, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 28, 2020.
There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
David was born on February 23, 1948 in Edwards to the late Theodore Q. and Margaret E. (Rice) McIntosh. He graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School and served in the United States Army, including 13 months in Vietnam, which caused him to be a disabled veteran.
He married Eileen I. Bishop on August 7, 1971 in Edwards. David worked for St. Joe Mineral Corp as a loader operator for 16 ½ years becoming disabled.
David loved fishing and hunting, including road hunting. He was a life member of the Gouverneur Rod and Gun Club and liked to bowl. David was a sweet man who was always happy and polite. He loved his family and found great enjoyment in his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen McIntosh, children, Marcia and William Simmons, Theodore and Nichole McIntosh, and Dean McIntosh, brothers, Cornelius Rice, James McIntosh, Peter McIntosh, and Douglas McIntosh, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by brothers, Steven and Lawrence McIntosh, and a granddaughter, Angela McIntosh.
Donations in memory of David may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or a Cancer Society of your choice.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.