Gouverneur Schools to stick with remote learning

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gouverneur Central School District will not open it’s doors to in person learning Monday as was previously planned.
Over Facebook Live on the Gouverneur Central School District page Saturday night, Superintendent Lauren French addressed parents and students, and said that the district will continue with remote learning.
The reason why? French told 7 News there are 21 district employees that are either quarantined or have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday evening,
French says there are not enough substitutes to cover for all 21 people, so they are unable to open school at this time.
The district will be releasing updates every Thursday on it’s re-opening.
Community members needing assistance can call Nurse Bev Martin or Superintendent French.
You can watch the full Facebook Live clip below.
