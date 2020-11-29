Hopkinton home a total loss after Saturday night fire.

HOPKINTON, N.Y. (WWNY) -A structure fire erupted Saturday night in St. Lawrence County and fire officials say strong winds made for difficult work.
Above is what is left of 3214 State Highway 11B in the Town of Hopkinton.
Crews were called there just after 8 PM Saturday for a fully involved structure fire.
In total, almost a dozen fire departments responded to the scene and worked till the early morning hours.
2nd Assistant Fire Chief of Hopkinton / Fort Jackson Fire Department William Votra says the homeowner was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape without any injuries.
The home has been deemed a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
