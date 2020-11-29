Indian River Intermediate School pivots to remote learning, staff member tests positive for COVID-19

By Ashley Seybolt | November 29, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 6:50 PM

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Indian River Intermediate School (IRIS) is pivoting to remote learning as a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The school, which teaches 4th and 5th grade, will teach remotely for Monday, November 30th and Tuesday, December 1st. That means all students in the groups labeled Cohort A and Cohort Z will be learning from home those two days.

All other schools K-3 and 6-12 will resume their normal schedule Monday, with Cohort A students returning for in-person learning that day.

The district says that the late notification of this positive test has not allowed a full contact tracing, resulting in IRIS’s closure.

Meanwhile, the Indian River Central School District is working with Jefferson County Public Health as a part of the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.

You can find the full statement from Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier below:

Indian River Central School District has been informed today, November 29, 2020, of a positive case of COVID-19...

