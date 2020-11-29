Indian River Intermediate School pivots to remote learning, staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Indian River Intermediate School (IRIS) is pivoting to remote learning as a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
The school, which teaches 4th and 5th grade, will teach remotely for Monday, November 30th and Tuesday, December 1st. That means all students in the groups labeled Cohort A and Cohort Z will be learning from home those two days.
All other schools K-3 and 6-12 will resume their normal schedule Monday, with Cohort A students returning for in-person learning that day.
The district says that the late notification of this positive test has not allowed a full contact tracing, resulting in IRIS’s closure.
Meanwhile, the Indian River Central School District is working with Jefferson County Public Health as a part of the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.
You can find the full statement from Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier below:
