Paul J. Steele, 82, formerly of Dexter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WWNY) - Paul J. Steele, 82, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away November 13th, 2020.
Paul was born in Dexter, NY on December 8th 1937 to the late Basil and Corolyn Steele.
Paul was a US Army Veteran having served in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed fishing, golf and anything to do with computers.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Dorthy Donegan and Eleanor Yackel.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Steele; sons, Alan Steele and his wife Maria Steele, Kevin Steele and his wife Sue Steele; sister, Helen Thompson, Mary Ball; brother, Roy Steele; grandchildren, Alan Steele II, Lynn Marie Jordan, Jake Steele, Mitchell Steele; and great-grandchild Cameron Steele.
A memorial service was held at 2pm on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 in the chapel at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. If you were unable to attend in person, the memorial service was streamed live on Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home Facebook Page.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday December 1st, 2020 at the Dexter Cemetery in NY. Local arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.
Online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com
