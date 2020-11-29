Reginald H. Mott, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Reginald H. Mott, 88, of Urban Drive, Massena peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. There will be no public calling hours. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Massena.
Reg was born on March 18, 1932 in Massena, New York, the son of the late Robert and Sara (Mason) Mott. He attended school in Massena and then joined the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, Reg started working at Alcoa under an Electrician Apprenticeship. He later worked for the IBEW Local 910 out of Watertown where he held the position of President for a couple years and retired after 60 years. He married Marjorie Durnin which later ended in divorce. Reg later married Bertha LaRue on July 22, 1978. He was a charter member of the Korean War Veterans in Massena serving as commander, Winthrop American Legion, Massena VFW and Massena AMVETS. Reg enjoyed hunting, golf and bowling.
Reginald is survived by his wife Bertha of 42 years; his children, Denise Dezolt of Delray Beach, FL, Greg and wife Robin Mott of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Brad and wife Donna Mott of Massena, Susan Mott of Brasher, Stanley and wife Vicki Mott of Gouverneur, Reginald T. Mott of Massena and Lori Mott-George of South Glen Falls, NY; the following children by marriage, Karen and husband Dave Towne of South Glens Falls, NY, Charlotte and husband Paul McAllister of Moorpark, CA, Brian Edwards of Phoenix, AZ, Pamela and Scott Monroe of Brasher Falls; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Mott of Canastota, NY; three sisters, Almeda Yakeley of Latham, NY, Barbara Anable of CT, Betty and husband Jesse Billingsley of CA as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife, Marjorie in 2008; three brothers, Robert, Donald and Gary Mott; three sisters, Charlene Bruce, Rowena Allen and Beulah Pierce.
Memorial Contributions in Reginald’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #171, 101 West Hatfield Street, Massena, New York, 13662. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
