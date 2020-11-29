Stephen F. DeRouchie, 83, of Rensselaer Falls

Stephen was born to Stephen A. DeRouchie and Bernice Lake Sheldon on January 17, 1937 in Watertown, NY. He was later raised by his father’s second wife Marion DeRouchie, whom he considered to be his mother. Stephen received his education from Watertown High School and was married to Elsie Martin of Lisbon in 1955. The couple farmed in Lisbon for several years. This marriage ended in divorce, but love rekindled and in July 1985, Stephen and Elsie were reunited in marriage at the First Congregational Church in Lisbon with all their family at the service.