Stephen F. DeRouchie, 83, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELEAR FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Stephen F. DeRouchie, age 83 of Rensselaer Falls will be held on Wednesday (December 2, 2020) at 4:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith and Rev. Linda Foody celebrating. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Mr. DeRouchie passed away on Saturday (November 28, 2020) at the United Helper’s Riverledge Nursing Home, where he had been a resident for the last several months.
Stephen is survived by his wife Elsie DeRouchie of Rensselaer Falls; two sons Richard (Lola) DeRouchie of Lisbon and Steven DeRouchie and his companion Roxanne Bercume of Potsdam; four daughters Ruby DeRouchie and her companion Spencer Love of Ogdensburg, Robin Gladle of Canton, Kimberly (Donald) Scovil of Canton, and Aditra (Matthew) Raines of Abilene, TX; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; two brothers Gary DeRouchie of Washington, Ronald DeRouchie of Brownville; two sisters Terri Riggle of PA and Vionne Nelson of OR; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter Laura DeRouchie Hooper in 1984; a granddaughter Stacy MonCrief in 1987; brothers Douglas, Garron and Donald DeRouchie and sisters Wynette Russell, Susan Brown and Nancy DeRouchie.
Stephen was born to Stephen A. DeRouchie and Bernice Lake Sheldon on January 17, 1937 in Watertown, NY. He was later raised by his father’s second wife Marion DeRouchie, whom he considered to be his mother. Stephen received his education from Watertown High School and was married to Elsie Martin of Lisbon in 1955. The couple farmed in Lisbon for several years. This marriage ended in divorce, but love rekindled and in July 1985, Stephen and Elsie were reunited in marriage at the First Congregational Church in Lisbon with all their family at the service.
During his career Stephen drove tractor trailer for Walsh Trucking, LTI and LaValley Trucking companies and lastly worked for Maple View Dairy in Madrid. He enjoyed traveling, driving, woodworking, NASCAR Racing, demolition derbies, watchie TV, going to the casino on his birthday and spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rensselaer Falls Fire and Rescue Department or the United Helpers Riverledge Wish Book. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
