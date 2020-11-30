Ann C. Taylor, 79, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ann C. Taylor, 79, of Antoinette Street, Massena, Peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Hospice. Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at St. John’s Church in Massena. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery on Beach Street in Massena.
Ann was born on July 27, 1941 in Massena, New York, the daughter of the late Howard and Cassie (MacPherson) Pruner. She attended Massena High School graduating in 1959. Ann married Henry “Ward” Taylor Jr. on February 3, 1962 at St. John’s Church in Massena. Ann was a Homemaker and enjoyed crossword puzzles and cooking as well as shopping where she looked for bargains. She also worked alongside her mother at St. John’s Church Thrift Shop for many years. Ann and her husband Ward traveled to Florida for over 20 years.
Ann is survived by her husband Henry “Ward” Taylor Jr. of 58 years; a son, Howard “Ward” Taylor of Massena; a grandson, Christopher Taylor of Massena; a sister, Joan and husband Francis McNabb of Hastings, NY; two nephews, Brian and wife Judy McNabb of North Syracuse, NY and Glen McNabb of Hastings, NY as well as her beloved Scottish Terrier, Nikki. She was predeceased by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be made to www.PhillipsMemorial.com
