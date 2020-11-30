Ann C. Taylor, 79, of Massena

Ann was born on July 27, 1941 in Massena, New York, the daughter of the late Howard and Cassie (MacPherson) Pruner. She attended Massena High School graduating in 1959. Ann married Henry “Ward” Taylor Jr. on February 3, 1962 at St. John’s Church in Massena. Ann was a Homemaker and enjoyed crossword puzzles and cooking as well as shopping where she looked for bargains. She also worked alongside her mother at St. John’s Church Thrift Shop for many years. Ann and her husband Ward traveled to Florida for over 20 years.