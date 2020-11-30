Canton Central School District going fully remote

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton Central School District is switching to fully remote learning at least until Thursday, November 3rd.
Monday evening, the school district was notified that 5 members of the district’s transportation department are under quarantine.
St. Lawrence County Public Health is working on contact tracing to see which students may have been on the impacted buses.
Students attending programs including Seaway Tech, BOCES Special Education programs and English Language Learner Programs will NOT attend their programs in-person during this time.
You can read the Canton Central School District’s full statement below:
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.